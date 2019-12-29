|
Nancy J. Reichert, 84, formally of Maxatawny, passed away December 24, 2019. Born in Chapman the daughter of the late Samuel and Mae (Snyder) Brubaker. She was the wife of the late Kenneth C. Reichert. Graduated Allen High School class of 1953. Enjoyed working at the Allentown Farmers Market at the S. Clyde Weavers stand for over 30 years. Loved taking pictures of her family and traveling with her husband. She was a long time member of St. John's U.C.C. Fogelsville, and sang on the adult choir. She is survived by daughters, Rhonda wife of Scott Miller, Roslyn wife of Timothy Tuerk, son, Douglas husband of Susan, grandchildren Elise Miller, Erica Reichert, Erynn Tuerk, Nichole Reichert, Julia Reichert. Services private, interment Maxatawny Zion Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019