Nancy J. Rice, 87, formerly of Allentown, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late John S. Rice. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Margaret M. (Knecht) Good. Nancy was a graduate of Allentown H.S., Class of 1949. She was active with the Class of 1949 Reunion Committee. She worked at Allentown Hospital and Atlantic Richfield for several years. Nancy was a member of the former Salem UCC, Allentown.Survivors: Brother: Robert F. Good and his wife Kay of Emmaus; Step-daughter: Patricia A. Williams of Chapel Hill, NC; Grandchildren: 4; Great grandchildren: 2. Nancy was predeceased by a step-son John M. Rice.Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: to .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019