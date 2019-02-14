Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy J. Rice Obituary
Nancy J. Rice, 87, formerly of Allentown, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late John S. Rice. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Margaret M. (Knecht) Good. Nancy was a graduate of Allentown H.S., Class of 1949. She was active with the Class of 1949 Reunion Committee. She worked at Allentown Hospital and Atlantic Richfield for several years. Nancy was a member of the former Salem UCC, Allentown.Survivors: Brother: Robert F. Good and his wife Kay of Emmaus; Step-daughter: Patricia A. Williams of Chapel Hill, NC; Grandchildren: 4; Great grandchildren: 2. Nancy was predeceased by a step-son John M. Rice.Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: to .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now