Nancy J. Sheckler, 83, of Ruskin Florida, formerly of Palmerton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late James W. Sheckler Jr. Born in East Mauch Chunk, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Harold C. and Minnie E. (Smith) Rowe. Nancy worked for the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, as a secretary for 25 years before retiring.



Survivors: Sons, Glenn A. Sheckler, and wife, Kim, Palmerton. Gary A. Sheckler, Riverview FL. Daughter, Diane S. Roberts, and husband Jeffrey, Palmerton. Grandchildren: Greggory, Adam, Sara, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Ryan. Grandchildren: Blake, Troy, Gavin, Logan, Landon, Adilyn. Brother, Robert C. Rowe, and wife Lois, Queensbury, NY.



Services, Convenience of the Family. Arrangements are in the care of Harding Funeral Home Inc., Slatington.



Contributions: American Diabetes Association, 65 East Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem, Pa. 18018



