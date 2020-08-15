1/
Nancy J. Sheckler
Nancy J. Sheckler, 83, of Ruskin Florida, formerly of Palmerton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late James W. Sheckler Jr. Born in East Mauch Chunk, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Harold C. and Minnie E. (Smith) Rowe. Nancy worked for the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, as a secretary for 25 years before retiring.

Survivors: Sons, Glenn A. Sheckler, and wife, Kim, Palmerton. Gary A. Sheckler, Riverview FL. Daughter, Diane S. Roberts, and husband Jeffrey, Palmerton. Grandchildren: Greggory, Adam, Sara, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Ryan. Grandchildren: Blake, Troy, Gavin, Logan, Landon, Adilyn. Brother, Robert C. Rowe, and wife Lois, Queensbury, NY.

Services, Convenience of the Family. Arrangements are in the care of Harding Funeral Home Inc., Slatington.

Contributions: American Diabetes Association, 65 East Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem, Pa. 18018

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joan Wieand Fritzinger
Friend
