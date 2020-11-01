Nancy J. Shook, 87, of Wind Gap, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 30, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was the wife of the late Derwood E. Shook, who passed away, January 17, 2004.
There will be a viewing, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, observing social distancing and mask requirements. A public graveside services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 12:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 3843 Lehigh Street, Whitehall, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Lauren's Hope Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 37, Bath, PA 18014.