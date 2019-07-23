|
Nancy J. Wagner, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 while in the care of Country Meadows Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of Walter A. Wagner, with whom she shared over 31 years of loving marriage. Born in West Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Higgins. Nancy worked for Tung-Sol for 23 years before working in Tele Communications for Air Products, retiring after 15 years in 1993. She was a member of William Parsons Eastern Star and St John's Lutheran Church of Nazareth.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with a visitation from 10:00 A.M. till the time of service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 S Broad St, Nazareth, PA 18064. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on July 23, 2019