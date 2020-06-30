Nancy L. (Paul) Albert of N. Catasauqua died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late William J. Albert. Born in Northampton on April 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Thomas N. Paul and Mildred K. Rutman.
Nancy was a retired shipping and receiving clerk, having worked for Rileighs Inc. of Allentown, H. Leh Co., and Hess Brothers. She served as a member of the Catasauqua J-4 Committee, J.C. Wives of Allentown, St. Lawrence Alter and Rosary Society and as a girl scout leader for St. Lawrence Church. Nancy attended William Allen High School and received the outstanding alumni award from Ritter School.
Nancy is survived by her sister Barbara A. Yeager (wife of the late Kenneth Yeager), also of Northampton. Nancy and Bill raised three daughters, the late Ann Louise wife of Ed Zablocki of Macungie, Patricia Louise wife of Daniel Serfass of Hershey, and Susan Marie wife of George Lesko of Catasauqua. At the time of her death, Nancy had eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00, Friday July 10th at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA, 18037. There will be a calling period from 10-11am at the funeral home. There will be no reception following the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to LifePath (www.lifepath.org/give), 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.