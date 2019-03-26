|
Nancy L. Andreas, 72, of Macungie, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the fiancé of James J. "Skip" Quilter with whom she resided. Born in Bethlehem, August 24, 1946, Nancy was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Moffley) Andreas. She volunteered at Lehigh Valley hospital and Nancy was passionate about bringing the awareness of Dyslexia in teenagers.Survivors: In addition to her fiancé, Skip; sons, Christopher J. Witczak of Frostproof, FL, Daniel J. Witczak of Allentown; brother, Lynn Andreas of Macungie; sister, Holly Lorah of Emmaus; grandchildren, Hunter and Megan Witczak.Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019