Nancy L. Armitage, 85, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Gluco Lodge in Hamilton Township, with her son, Jay, at her side. She was the widow of Francis "Frank" Armitage with whom she shared 45 years of marriage at the time of his death in April 2006.Born on September 24, 1933 in Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late Sterling and Irma (Semmel) Oldt; and lived in Allentown and Catasauqua prior to moving to Monroe County.Nancy was a member of East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church and volunteered for the Pocono Hospital Auxiliary.She was an avid Phillies fan; and enjoyed fishing, twirling her baton, card games and crossword puzzles.Surviving are a son, Jay Armitage of East Stroudsburg; three step daughters, Gwen Armitage and spouse Norma of Allentown, Beverly Montgomery and husband James of Centerville, OH, and Lynn E. Heimbach and companion Ed Keichel of Whitehall; a sister in law, Shirlene Oldt of Whitehall; a niece, Candace Bucher and husband William; a nephew, Dennis Oldt; and several great nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Sterling and Dean Oldt; and sister, Rene Koch.Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:30AM followed by the funeral service at 11:30AM. Private cremation will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019