Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Nancy L. Barr


1935 - 2019
Nancy L. Barr Obituary
Nancy L. (McConahy) Barr, 84, of Schnecksville, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Luther Crest Health Center, Allentown. She was the wife of John E. Barr to whom she was married 60 years last February. Born in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, March 26, 1935, Nancy was the daughter of the late Kenneth B. McConahy, Sr. and Mary Lucille (McCaslin) McConahy. After graduating in 1956 from the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, Nancy was a registered nurse at several hospitals throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and U.S. Steel Company. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ellwood City.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, John; daughter, Lee Ann M. Coles and her husband, Patrick of Virginville; daughter-in-law, Stella M. Barr of Orefield; brother, Paul R. McConahy and his wife, Laura of Ellwood City; grandsons, Eric, Brian, Patrick, Zachary; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brecon, Briggs, Breena; predeceased by a son, Timothy J. Barr and siblings, Kenneth B. McConahy, Jr., Mary Elizabeth Thompson.

Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019
