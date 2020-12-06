1/1
Nancy L. Chickey
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Chickey, 59, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born on June 29, 1961 in Bethlehem; she is the daughter of Charles J. and Frances M. (Mulacheski) Lipp. She was the devoted wife of 33 years to Bruce J. Chickey. The two fell in love during their time at Liberty High School, 45 years ago.

Nancy was the co-owner along with Cindy Dotter and Ann Kroll of CNA Hair Designs in Whitehall for over 30 years; where her clients were like family to her. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Nancy will be lovingly remembered as extremely outgoing, vibrant, and fearless. She was the life of the party. Nancy was most proud of her daughter, Nicole. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Nancy will be dearly missed by her parents; husband, Bruce; daughter, Nicole E. Chickey; sisters, Barbara A. Peeling and husband, Jeffrey; Charlene L. Brown and husband, Robert; and Debra L. Boardman; as well as her nieces, Michele, Janelle, and Jodi; nephews, Robert, Gregory, Michael, and Daniel; her sister-in-law, Rita and husband, Jim; brother-in-law, Joseph; and her cocker spaniel, Brody.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow. Masks and social distancing will be required upon entry.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
December 5, 2020
Didn’t know Nancy but knew her husband he is a great person and so sorry for ur loss Bruce from jenn jones
Jenn jones
Neighbor
December 5, 2020
Dear Bruce, Fran and Charlene,
I was so sorry to read of Nancy’s passing. Please know that you are all in my prayers. May all the memories with Nancy remain in your hearts. ❤
Mary Ann Kelly
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Nancy L. Chickey. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Kulp
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Nancy L. Chickey. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Kulp
December 5, 2020
Bruce, Nicole and the rest of her family,
We were sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gloria Almer, JR, Briana Oblick & Cheryl Oblick-Wallace
Cheryl Wallace
December 5, 2020
Dear Bruce , Nicole and family,
Wishing you peace and comfort during this most difficult time. I am a client of Cindy’s at CNA Salon. It was such a pleasure knowing Nancy. Nancy was so outgoing and I will always treasure that beautiful smile and her laugh. She made you feel like family. Nancy will be deeply missed by all who she touched with her love. Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God Bless
Bill & El Sugra
Bill & El Sugra
Friend
December 5, 2020
I've known Nancy for over 30 years. She was always accomodating for appointments and was genuinely interested in her customers lives and experiences. She has been cutting my hair since 1989 when she was pregnant with Nicole. When I had my two boys she gave them their first hair cuts and continued to cut their hair until they were grown up. My son Andrew shared the same birthday as Nancy. When my 95 year old mother moved in with me she also took her on as a customer. I will miss her and our conversations very much. God Bless you Nancy. My sincere condolences to Bruce, Nicole and Nancy's parents and siblings.
Mary Gail Smith
Friend
December 5, 2020
Words cannot express my deepest sympathy to Bruce and Nicole. I was a customer at CNA and always loved talking to Nancy and listening to her stories. She will truly missed by everyone and may she Rest In Peace. My prayers are with her entire family
Linda Wuerstle
Friend
December 5, 2020
To Nancy’s entire family and Cindy and Ann I am so sorry for your loss. I been getting my haircut from Cindy my entire life which means I had the privilege of knowing Nancy my whole life . I am really going to miss seeing her in there when I get my haircut .
Chris Burkos
December 5, 2020
Nancy was an amazing wife, mother and a friend to all she met. I had the pleasure of being a client of her salon for over 30 years. I always looked forward to my appointments, because we’d chatter away about each other’s families, and felt like we had a close bond when speaking about them. Time at the salon would fly by, always leaving something to talk about the next time, which sadly will never happen. When I was there last, we wished each other a Happy Thanksgiving, and she said “Love you!”..... see you next month.
Rest well Nancy, you will never know how many lives you touched with your amazing skills, true friendship and infectious laugh.
My deepest condolences to Bruce, Nicole, her parents, siblings and extended family. I feel like I know you all. Take care of yourselves and each other.
Alexis Stengel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved