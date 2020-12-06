Nancy L. Chickey, 59, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born on June 29, 1961 in Bethlehem; she is the daughter of Charles J. and Frances M. (Mulacheski) Lipp. She was the devoted wife of 33 years to Bruce J. Chickey. The two fell in love during their time at Liberty High School, 45 years ago.
Nancy was the co-owner along with Cindy Dotter and Ann Kroll of CNA Hair Designs in Whitehall for over 30 years; where her clients were like family to her. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered as extremely outgoing, vibrant, and fearless. She was the life of the party. Nancy was most proud of her daughter, Nicole. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her parents; husband, Bruce; daughter, Nicole E. Chickey; sisters, Barbara A. Peeling and husband, Jeffrey; Charlene L. Brown and husband, Robert; and Debra L. Boardman; as well as her nieces, Michele, Janelle, and Jodi; nephews, Robert, Gregory, Michael, and Daniel; her sister-in-law, Rita and husband, Jim; brother-in-law, Joseph; and her cocker spaniel, Brody.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow. Masks and social distancing will be required upon entry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
.