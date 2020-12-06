Nancy was an amazing wife, mother and a friend to all she met. I had the pleasure of being a client of her salon for over 30 years. I always looked forward to my appointments, because we’d chatter away about each other’s families, and felt like we had a close bond when speaking about them. Time at the salon would fly by, always leaving something to talk about the next time, which sadly will never happen. When I was there last, we wished each other a Happy Thanksgiving, and she said “Love you!”..... see you next month.

Rest well Nancy, you will never know how many lives you touched with your amazing skills, true friendship and infectious laugh.

My deepest condolences to Bruce, Nicole, her parents, siblings and extended family. I feel like I know you all. Take care of yourselves and each other.

Alexis Stengel

Friend