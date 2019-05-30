Nancy L. Fehnel, 72 of Kutztown, PA passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born on January 26, 1947 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Floyd W. Leibensperger and the late Grace E. (Mullen) Leibensperger. She was the wife of the late Thomas Fehnel who passed away January 26, 1993. She was employed by Sacred Heart Hospital as a claim processor for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Prior to that she worked for Aetna as a claim processor for 5 years. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Topton, PA.Surviving are companion, Charles Trexler, Jr. of Kutztown, PA, son, Michael T. Fehnel and wife Tinsley of Breinigsville, PA, daughter, Julie E., wife of Jim Diehl of Lehighton, PA, sister, Laura Blickley of Allentown, PA; grandchildren, Carter, Thomas, Kiersten, and Katherine. She was predeceased by six brothers and five sisters.A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions: may be made to of Lehigh Valley c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary