Nancy L. Kristel, 87, of Allentown, died on Sunday, February 16,2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of Eugene Kristel. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John and Marguerite Masters. She was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel and was a graduate of Allentown High School. She was employed by the former Allentown State Hospital in the Children's Occupational Therapy Department. Nancy volunteered at Lehigh Valley Hospital for 35 years.
Survivors: Husband; Sons, Todd Kristel and Brad Kristel and his wife Eneri; Grandchildren, London and Hudson; Nieces.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020