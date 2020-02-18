Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128

Nancy L. Kristel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Kristel, 87, of Allentown, died on Sunday, February 16,2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of Eugene Kristel. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John and Marguerite Masters. She was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel and was a graduate of Allentown High School. She was employed by the former Allentown State Hospital in the Children's Occupational Therapy Department. Nancy volunteered at Lehigh Valley Hospital for 35 years.

Survivors: Husband; Sons, Todd Kristel and Brad Kristel and his wife Eneri; Grandchildren, London and Hudson; Nieces.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -