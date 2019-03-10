Nancy (Seibert) Meckel, 86, of Whitehall, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Valley Manor Health and Rehabilitation, Coopersburg. Born in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Robert Seibert and the late Bessy (Sanns) Seibert. She was the beloved wife of the late Dale E. Meckel with whom she shared 57 years of marriage before his passing on May 30, 2010. Nancy was a graduate of Slatington H.S. where she was a cheerleader for the basketball team. Nancy was honorably discharged from the Army WACs. She worked at the Palmerton Zinc Company for many years. Nancy and Dale belonged to Egypt UCC Church, Whitehall. Survivors: Daughter, Shirleen L. (Meckel) Muhr, wife of the late John C. Muhr of Whitehall; Daughter, Terrie (Meckel) Falcone and husband Faust Falcone of Walnutport; Son, Scott D. Meckel and wife Diane Zero Meckel of Slatington; Son, Steven F. Meckel and companion Melinda Cardell of Slatington; Daughter, Robin (Meckel) Reimer and husband Scott Reimer of Whitehall; Grandchildren: Troy Muhr and fiancé Christine Wagner, Jay Muhr and wife Laura, Tania (Falcone) Hewitt and husband Jeffrey, Toni Falcone and fiancé Tyrell, Valerie Meckel, Corey Meckel, Braylynn Reimer, Shianne Reimer, Kelsey Reimer; Great-Grandchildren, Trystan, Ella, Owen and Audra Muhr, Derrick, Ryan and Avery Hewitt and Jamail Brooks.Services: Family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 Am to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 415 Eagle View Blvd., Exton, PA 19341 or c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary