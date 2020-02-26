|
|
Nancy L. "Nanc" Novotny, 87, of Breinigsville, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Luther Crest. She and her husband, Cornelius A., celebrated their 49th anniversary in September. Born in Whitehall, she was a daughter of the late William and Alice (Williams) Fenstermaker. A 1950 graduate of Allentown High School, she was a Mack Truck retiree after 31 years of employment and was a UAW member. Nancy was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a devoted wife and mother.
Survivors: husband; son, Raymond A. Kohl, Allentown; daughter, Linda M. Kohl, Coopersburg; brother, William Fenstermaker, and wife, Betty, Whitehall; sisters, Sally Buchmiller, wife of the late Robert Buchmiller, Whitehall, Kay Fenstermaker, Whitehall; aunt, Joyce Williams, Whitehall; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stephen and Joann Novotny, Hazle Twp.
Services: 10 AM Saturday in church, 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time in church as well as 6 – 8 PM Friday in STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island NY 10305 or Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike Coopersburg PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020