Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
3355 MacArthur Rd.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
3355 MacArthur Rd.
Whitehall, PA
View Map

Nancy L. Novotny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. "Nanc" Novotny, 87, of Breinigsville, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Luther Crest. She and her husband, Cornelius A., celebrated their 49th anniversary in September. Born in Whitehall, she was a daughter of the late William and Alice (Williams) Fenstermaker. A 1950 graduate of Allentown High School, she was a Mack Truck retiree after 31 years of employment and was a UAW member. Nancy was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a devoted wife and mother.

Survivors: husband; son, Raymond A. Kohl, Allentown; daughter, Linda M. Kohl, Coopersburg; brother, William Fenstermaker, and wife, Betty, Whitehall; sisters, Sally Buchmiller, wife of the late Robert Buchmiller, Whitehall, Kay Fenstermaker, Whitehall; aunt, Joyce Williams, Whitehall; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stephen and Joann Novotny, Hazle Twp.

Services: 10 AM Saturday in church, 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time in church as well as 6 – 8 PM Friday in STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island NY 10305 or Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike Coopersburg PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now