Nancy L. (Mowery) Pittner, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday January 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice. She was the loving wife of the late John A. Pittner. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harry T. and Mary A. (Frederick) Mowery. Nancy was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1956. She was employed by Western Electric Bell Labs until retiring. Nancy was a life long member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and a member of it's Prime Time Seniors. She enjoyed reading and going on bus trips to the Casino.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Elizabeth Fritz and her husband Russell of Hellertown, Ruth Hatton and her husband James of Haine City, FL; sister in laws, Elizabeth Wonsidler and her husband David of Allentown, Frances Morecz of Morrisville; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews and two great great nieces.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Holy Ghost Church, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem, PA where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Nancy's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020