Nancy L. Quinn, 85, passed away May 26, 2020 at Phoebe Allentown, following a stroke and a lay battle with Alzheimer's. Born March 10, 1935 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. Seiders and Gladys (Berryman) Seiders Jacobus. She and her husband, Alan Quinn, shared 66 years of marriage. She was employed for many years at General Electric and later at Black and Decker.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Michele Korutz and her husband, Robert, and Karen Glaum and her husband, James. She was the beloved grandmother to her grandchildren, Dr. Alexander Korutz and his wife, Dr. Erin Neuschler, and Elizabeth Korutz and her fiancé, Michael Atkinson. She leaves a great-grandson, Jonathan Korutz.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.