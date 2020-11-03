Nancy L. (Arner) Resh, 83, of Orefield, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Gerald H. Resh to whom she was married 63 years this past October 6. Born in Allentown, December 7, 1936, Nancy was the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Wilma H. (Fehr) Arner. She was a graduate of Parkland High School, Class of 1954 and the former Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1957. She was employed for Dr. Schragger / Advanced Dermatology for 22 years before retiring in 2000. Active in the life of her church, Nancy was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown where she taught Sunday School and served as Sunday School President for 5 years. Nancy formerly served as chairman of the Attic Treasures Annual Church Bazaar. Additionally, she was a member of The Red Hat Society.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Jerry; son, David G. Resh (Bridget) of Allentown; Susan L. Stachowski (Larry) of Orefield; sister, Linda S. Royer (Bill) of Emmaus; nephew, Robert C. Werley of Whitehall; grandchildren, Monica S. Stachowski and Jason L. Stachowski; predeceased by a sister, Jeanette A. Hunsicker.
Service: A private service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville, with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Jordan U.C.C. Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
. A recorded video of the funeral will be available Thursday evening on the funeral home website.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jordan U.C.C. Perpetual Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.