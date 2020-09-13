Nancy Louise Sames Ryan, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.



Ms. Ryan was born in Fountain Hill, PA to the late Lloyd Oliver Sames and Mabel Louise Haines Sames. She was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church (formerly known as Messiah Lutheran Church) and the Christian Women's Group. She enjoyed Bible School and singing in the choir. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. She was proud to receive her 50-year Service Pin for nursing and served many years on the school's Alumni Board. Nancy worked at the NY Veterans Hospital, Muhlenberg Hospital, and Bethlehem Fabricators before retiring as a nurse at Lehigh University.



Surviving are six daughters, Nancy Witham and husband Randy, Sally Ann Hummer and husband James, Emmy Jane Cummings, Patricia Louise Robertson and husband Joel, Kelly Sue Bell, and Mary Beth Logsdon and husband Gary; a brother, Thomas Sames; twenty-two grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.



A private service is being held by the family.



Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Hospital, 1736 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18104.



