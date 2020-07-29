Nancy L. Smolick 80, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020. Born in Allentown, Nancy was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna M. (Brinkac) Smolick. Nancy was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown, where she volunteered at the parish carnival and fundraisers. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed painting by numbers. Nancy worked as a payroll clerk for Clark Lifts in Bethlehem prior to her retirement. Surviving is her sister Jean A. Smolick, and her brother Richard J. Smolick. Nieces; Ann Marie Gillette, and Joette Davies. Nancy has a great niece and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Leo Smolick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to her church, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store