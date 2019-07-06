|
|
Nancy L. Snyder, 86, of Emmaus, died July 4, 2019 in her residence. She was the widow of Richard C. "Strap" Snyder, Sr. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Edna (Schmoyer) Lichtenwalner. Nancy worked as a Registered Nurse for the former Allentown General Hospital and ASH Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus. Nancy's children and grandchildren were her life. Nancy is survived by her son, Richard C. Snyder, Jr. of Emmaus; daughter, Carole DeLong of Slatington; grandchildren, Dominic and wife Missy, Elissa, Matthew, and Adam; great grandchildren, Makenzie and Blake; sister Barbara Genther of Emmaus. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard and sisters, Mary Alice and Myrna. Graveside Services will be held on Tue., July 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in Morning Call on July 6, 2019