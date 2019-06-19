Home

Nancy Ueberroth
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Nancy L. Ueberroth, 84, of Walnutport, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. Born July 21, 1934 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Norma (Dreher) Schaffer. Nancy worked at Sears in Whitehall for many years. Survivors: daughter, Cheryl Hildebrant and husband, Joseph; granddaughter, Jennifer; half-brother, William Schaffer; many nieces and nephews. Services: Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday 9 – 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 in loving memory of Nancy.

Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
