Nancy L. Wessner, 81, of Kutztown, Weisenberg Twp., passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Leon B. Wessner. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond M.J. and Mamie E. (Ziegler) Smith. In 1956, she graduated from Parkland High School and in 1959 she graduated from the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. For over 11 years, she worked as an operating room nurse at the Allentown General Hospital and later farmed with her husband Sonny. She was a member of the Lutheran Congregation of Ziegels Union Church, Breinigsville. Nancy enjoyed gardening and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.Survivors: son James A. of Kutztown; grandchildren Drew J., Bella M. and Joshua Kryeski. She was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.Calling hours will be 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Monday, May 20, at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Services will be private. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.comMemorials can be made in memory of Nancy to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, 4234 Dorney Park Rd. Allentown, 18104