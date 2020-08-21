Nancy L. Yerkes, 78, of Quakertown died August 18, 2020 in Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. She was the wife of the late Earle Wright Yerkes, Sr. Born in Sellersville she was the daughter of the late Russell Hammerschmidt & Jean (Godshall) Nase. She was the co-owner of the former Souper Bowl in the Quakertown Farmer Market. She participated in the MS Walk in Sellersville and enjoyed gardening, her family and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Richlandtown where she was a former member of the church council and assisted with the hospitality committee. She also helped with the church fair. She is survived by four sons Jeffrey Wyllie (Cheryl) of Quakertown, Randy Wyllie (Lisa) of Benton, PA, Scott Wyllie (Tami) of Springtown, and Lucky Yerkes of Quakertown. A daughter Tink Lindsay of Sellersville. Two aunts Ruth Streapy (Bill) of Perkasie and Louise Scheib of Naperville, Illinois. 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great grandchild. Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. John's Lutheran Church 4 S. Main St. Richlandtown, PA 18955. Call 9:00-10:30 A.M. in the church. COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to National MS Society Greater Delaware Valley Chapter 30 S. 17th Street #800 Philadelphia, PA 19103 or nationalmssociety.org/chapters/pae/donate