1/1
Nancy L. Yerkes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Yerkes, 78, of Quakertown died August 18, 2020 in Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. She was the wife of the late Earle Wright Yerkes, Sr. Born in Sellersville she was the daughter of the late Russell Hammerschmidt & Jean (Godshall) Nase. She was the co-owner of the former Souper Bowl in the Quakertown Farmer Market. She participated in the MS Walk in Sellersville and enjoyed gardening, her family and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Richlandtown where she was a former member of the church council and assisted with the hospitality committee. She also helped with the church fair. She is survived by four sons Jeffrey Wyllie (Cheryl) of Quakertown, Randy Wyllie (Lisa) of Benton, PA, Scott Wyllie (Tami) of Springtown, and Lucky Yerkes of Quakertown. A daughter Tink Lindsay of Sellersville. Two aunts Ruth Streapy (Bill) of Perkasie and Louise Scheib of Naperville, Illinois. 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great grandchild. Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. John's Lutheran Church 4 S. Main St. Richlandtown, PA 18955. Call 9:00-10:30 A.M. in the church. COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to National MS Society Greater Delaware Valley Chapter 30 S. 17th Street #800 Philadelphia, PA 19103 or nationalmssociety.org/chapters/pae/donate

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
in the church.
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C R Strunk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved