ATKINSON, Nancy Lee (nee Pettit) passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. Born on March 2, 1931, she graduated from Allentown High School in 1949 and graduated from Temple University, School of Nursing, Philadelphia, in 1953. She and her late husband Neal had no children. She is survived by a brother Leslie Andrew Kulp and his wife Romaine who live in Annapolis, MD and by many nephews and nieces whom she enjoyed much and loved dearly. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA at 11:30 AM Friday, October 4th. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to her favorite charity, .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019