Nancy Lee Fenner, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Adam and Olivia Lenner. Nancy was the beloved wife of Harry Fenner, Sr. with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Survivors: In addition to her husband Harry, Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her son, Harry Fenner, Jr. and wife Rebecca; daughters, Jean Bernardo and husband Antonio and Rose Ann Rosario and husband Gilberto; grandchildren, Fabian Rosario and wife Catherine, Natasha Shope and husband Jesse, Melissa Rosario and husband Isaac Powell, Nicole Rivera and husband Armando, Jarrod Fenner, Megan Fenner and Madisen Bernardo and 13 great grandchildren.
Services: A memorial service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. A face mask will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.