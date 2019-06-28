Nancy Louise Herbert went in peace to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born July 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Helen Neith. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Edward H, Herbert, Jr. Nancy was devoted to her friends and family, and was a life-long member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Easton. Nancy graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1954 and worked as a bookkeeper at Bethlehem Steel Corporation. She and her husband served as sextons for the Calvary Baptist Church, and she retired as a housekeeper at Moravian College.



Nancy is survived by her children: Karen (James) Stevens, David (Susan) Herbert, Philip Herbert (Martina Curran; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Neith; brother, Edward C, Neith, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn.



Nancy's life will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church, Green Pond Road, Easton, followed by interment at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. There will be calling hours Sunday, June 30, from 4-6 p.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Samaritan's Purse or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019