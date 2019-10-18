Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1302 North Old Stage Road
Albrightsville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1302 North Old Stage Road
Albrightsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Berger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Berger Obituary
Nancy M. Berger, 76, of Albrightsville passed away Monday, October 14th at her home. She was the wife of Ronald Berger for 31 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Olga (Debach) Penchick. For most of her career, she worked as a bookkeeper and the store manager at the Exxon Station in Albrightsville. She was a faithful member of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Albrightsville. She also belonged to the Saint Pauls Women's Bible Study Group. She enjoyed gardening and loved her dogs. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Richard Jr and companion Tracey of Palmerton; Stanley and wife Melanie of Jacksonville FL; Korry of Easton, Kyle and wife Robin of Northampton., four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Services: memorial service 11:00 am Monday, October 21st at St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1302 North Old Stage Road, Albrightsville. Call 10-11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to the church or the Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company 2451 PA-534, Albrightsville, Pa 18210. Melber Funeral Home In Jim Thorpe PA is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now