Nancy Marie Moyer Hari, 79, of Center Valley, PA, passed away at home with her family on April 11, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph Hari, Jr. to whom she was married 62 years in October. Born at home in Seidersville, PA the daughter of the late Ira F. Moyer and Sarah (Kline) Moyer, sister of the late James Ira Moyer. Retired, Nancy was a talented seamstress, homemaker, mother, grandmother and loving wife. She enjoyed camping and her pet dog Zoe. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, daughters Jodi L. Hari, Bobbi Greb and husband Todd. Along with nine cherished grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. SERVICES: A Memorial Celebration for family and friends will take place at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, PA. Nancy's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.