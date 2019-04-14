Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Marie Hari

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Marie Hari Obituary
Nancy Marie Moyer Hari, 79, of Center Valley, PA, passed away at home with her family on April 11, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph Hari, Jr. to whom she was married 62 years in October. Born at home in Seidersville, PA the daughter of the late Ira F. Moyer and Sarah (Kline) Moyer, sister of the late James Ira Moyer. Retired, Nancy was a talented seamstress, homemaker, mother, grandmother and loving wife. She enjoyed camping and her pet dog Zoe. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, daughters Jodi L. Hari, Bobbi Greb and husband Todd. Along with nine cherished grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. SERVICES: A Memorial Celebration for family and friends will take place at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, PA. Nancy's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now