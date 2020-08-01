Nancy Palma Druckenmiller, of Whitehall, Pa, passed away on July 18th at the age 75. She was born Alpha, NJ to the late Frank and Antoinette Olivi. She is married to her loving husband Richard. Nancy was a loving women who always put others first and was a generous woman who always put her family first and was a diligent worker. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side Survivors: Richard, husband. Denise Druckenmiller, daughter. Son, Dean Druckenmiller and wife Felicia. Capri and Mia, grandchildren. Services: A service will be announced in the future.



