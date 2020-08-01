1/1
Nancy Palma Druckenmiller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Palma Druckenmiller, of Whitehall, Pa, passed away on July 18th at the age 75. She was born Alpha, NJ to the late Frank and Antoinette Olivi. She is married to her loving husband Richard. Nancy was a loving women who always put others first and was a generous woman who always put her family first and was a diligent worker. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side Survivors: Richard, husband. Denise Druckenmiller, daughter. Son, Dean Druckenmiller and wife Felicia. Capri and Mia, grandchildren. Services: A service will be announced in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved