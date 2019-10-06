|
Nancy Rabenold, 82, of Perkasie, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Married on June 16, 1951, she was the wife of George I. Rabenold for 33 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William and Esther (Vogel) Seagreaves. She was a member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Perkasie. Nancy had an unbound passion for volunteer service. For over 40 years, Nancy volunteered in meaningful ways to Neshaminy Manor, Meals on Wheels, and Grand View Hospital. Nancy's greatest joys were her grandchildren, animals and antique shopping. Nancy will be greatly missed but forever remembered. Survivors: daughter, Lori Ann Moyer and her husband David of Doylestown; son, Jim Rabenold and his wife Amy of Osage Beach, MO and her Grandchildren Chelsea Moyer, Sommers Moyer, David Moyer, Jacob Rabenold, Jordan Rabenold and Abigail Rabenold. She was predeceased by her husband George, brothers Donald, Elmer and sisters, Anna Henry, Jeanette Shollenberg and Geraldine Fatzinger. Services: Interment will be at 1PM November 9th at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, located at Grimville, PA followed by Celebration of Life Services. Contributions: Dogwood Animal Shelter, 1075 Runabout Dr., Osage Beach, MO 65065.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019