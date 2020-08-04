Nancy S. DuPeza, 92, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on July 30, 2020.
Daughter of the late Captain Gerald A. Shattuck, USN and Martha Isobel Boger Shattuck, MD, Nancy was born in Portsmouth, NH on February 12, 1928. She graduated from St. Annes School, Boston, MA and continued on to receive an AA from Stephens College, Columbia Missouri and a BS in Nursing from Columbia University, NYC. She went on to post graduate studies at Long Island University in order to pursue a career in teaching. In 1949 Nancy married the love of her life Gustav V. DuPeza of Patchogue, New York. They were able to celebrate almost 66 years of marriage together before his passing in 2015. After taking time off to raise their two daughters, Nancy resumed teaching for the next 20 years with the Nassau County, NY Board of Cooperative Education. In 2005, Nancy and Gus retired to Macungie, PA, where she was actively involved in many community service organizations including, AARP, Lower Macungie Seniors and St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Trexlertown. Nancy and Gus enjoyed extensive travel together over the years as well.
Nancy is survived by her daughters Nancy Ceglia, wife of Angelo J. Ceglia,II of Stroudsburg, PA, and Victoria DiGioia, wife of John DiGioia Jr., MD of Rutherford New Jersey. A great joy of Nancy's was spending time with her grandchildren, Robert V. Ceglia of Pocono Summit, PA, and John J. DiGioia, III and Gerald V. DiGioia of Rutherford, NJ, along with numerous nieces and nephews and step great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 6667 Lower Macungie Rd., Trexlertown, PA18087. Cremation services are being handled by Herron Funeral Home and Herron Crematory, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com