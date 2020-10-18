Nancy S. Grady (aka Didi, Grandbebe, Club), 86 years, of Fogelsville died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home. She and her husband, William F. Grady, would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on October 23rd. Born in Pittsfield, MA and raised in Beckett, Amherst, Dalton and Windsor MA, she was the daughter of the late George and Katrina (Sturtevant) Shimmon.
She graduated as valedictorian of her class, Dalton High School at age 16, and was valedictorian of her graduating class at Mt. Sinai School of Nursing. She held a variety of positions in nursing, including as a traveling school nurse in north central Vermont at a time when one room schoolhouses were still common. Her career culminated as Director of Nursing at Montclair Community Hospital, Montclair, New Jersey.
Survivors: Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, she leaves behind her Husband, William, children, Matthew Grady (Sherry) of Apex, NC, Beth Buckland (George) of Fogelsville, Amy Keats (William) of Bethlehem; Brother, Bradford Shimmon (Sandra) of Barre, VT, Grandchildren, Sarah, Ian, Katrina, Sam, Emma, and Daniel.
Her greatest joy was her family and her tireless and loving caring for and feeding of family and friends. She was an inspiration to us all. She was an EPIC cook and baker… she was happiest in her kitchen. Her legacy lives on in many forms, not least of which is through her recipes… we'll continue to gather, enjoy those standards and think of her always.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date when we can safely gather. Arrangements were made by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
She was exceedingly generous and always had great compassion for those less fortunate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.