Nancy S. Gunkel, 93. of Allentown, passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. Nancy was the wife of the late Frank J. Gunkel. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Vassallo) Mignogno. Nancy was a clerical worker for the former Lehigh Valley Transit Company and at PP&L both of Allentown. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown, where she was a member of the Golden Agers. Additionally she was a former member of the Chantee Club in Allentown. Surviving is her son Thomas M. and wife Robin of Slatington, and her daughter, Frances wife of Michael Hochgraf of Charleston, SC. Nancy's grandchildren are; Mark, Jennifer wife of Jonathan Koch, and Samantha. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday April 29th at 1:30 pm in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. Calling will be from 12:30-1:20 pm in St. Joseph's church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, Kingston, Jamaica c/o the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary