Nancy S.K. Schell
Nancy S.K. (Boos) Schell, 53, of Coopersburg, passed away July 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Roger T. and Juliann E. (McFadden) Boos. Nancy attended Southern Lehigh High School and she graduated from Moravian Academy. She was an avid dog and horse lover.

Survivors: Parents; Daughter, Haley E. Schell; Son, Justin C. Schell; Brothers, John and Drew Boos; Sister, Elizabeth Wood.

Services: Graveside 10 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church Cemetery, 5305 Blue Church Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042 or to St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church at the address above.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
