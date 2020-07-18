Nancy S.K. (Boos) Schell, 53, of Coopersburg, passed away July 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Roger T. and Juliann E. (McFadden) Boos. Nancy attended Southern Lehigh High School and she graduated from Moravian Academy. She was an avid dog and horse lover.



Survivors: Parents; Daughter, Haley E. Schell; Son, Justin C. Schell; Brothers, John and Drew Boos; Sister, Elizabeth Wood.



Services: Graveside 10 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church Cemetery, 5305 Blue Church Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042 or to St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church at the address above.



