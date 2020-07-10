Nancy V. Yeakel,86 of Macungie, passed away March 26, 2020, in her home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Verna (Smith) Muth and William Muth of Breinigsville. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Harrison Yeakel. She was also predeceased by four brothers and sister.



From her farm girl beginnings, she became devoted to school and education, earning a master's degree and launching a lengthy career as a teacher in the Upper Perkiomen School District. Her many other accomplishments were on behalf of others, even complete strangers. Her own words succinctly described her life: "I lived. I loved. I was greatly blessed."



Survivors include her two sons and a daughter, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



According to the family's wishes, a Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, her wedding anniversary, with a calling period beginning at 9:30 AM at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville, PA. Interment will follow at Huffs Union Cemetery. A gathering will be held thereafter at her residence.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Christian Congregation Church: 323 Chestnut St. Mertztown PA 19531.



