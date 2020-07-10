1/1
Nancy V. Yeakel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy V. Yeakel,86 of Macungie, passed away March 26, 2020, in her home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Verna (Smith) Muth and William Muth of Breinigsville. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Harrison Yeakel. She was also predeceased by four brothers and sister.

From her farm girl beginnings, she became devoted to school and education, earning a master's degree and launching a lengthy career as a teacher in the Upper Perkiomen School District. Her many other accomplishments were on behalf of others, even complete strangers. Her own words succinctly described her life: "I lived. I loved. I was greatly blessed."

Survivors include her two sons and a daughter, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

According to the family's wishes, a Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, her wedding anniversary, with a calling period beginning at 9:30 AM at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville, PA. Interment will follow at Huffs Union Cemetery. A gathering will be held thereafter at her residence.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Christian Congregation Church: 323 Chestnut St. Mertztown PA 19531.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Gathering
at her residence
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Interment
Huffs Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Heaven's got another angel now! Nancy was my cousin !What a sweet person -so friendly.! She visited my Mother(her Aunt Elsie) often at Topton Home.Nancy will be missed.Please accept our sincere sympathy!
Eleanor and Dale Lakatosh
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved