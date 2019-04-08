Nancy W Kaiser, 78, of Allentown, passed away April 5, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Sue (Motter) Wigfield. Nancy was married to her beloved husband, Michael N Kaiser for 58 yrs. She was a freelance artist and calligrapher. Nancy attended and loved, loved, loved Penn State University. She was a past member of: the Junior League of the Lehigh Valley, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and Alumnae Club, Junior Aides of the former Allentown Hospital and Penguin Figure Skating Club. She was an: Avid golfer at the Women's Golf League and competitive Equestrian, Cross Country Skier, National class Bicycle Racer and bike Racing Official at Lehigh County Velodrome and member of the Cotillion Dance Club. Nancy loved cats.Survivors: husband: Michael, daughter: Wendy Kaiser of Wynnewood and sons: Michael J Kaiser of Nashville, TN and Christopher A Kaiser of Brooklyn, NY; granddaughter, Molly E Kaiser of Wynnewood and Nancy's cats: Nick, Miss Blackie and Smudge.Celebration of Life: Friends are invited to celebrate anytime between 3:15 - 4:30 pm on Wednesday, April 10th at the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 W Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.Interment: private, next to her loving parents in Perry County. Contributions: , 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.Weir Funeral.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary