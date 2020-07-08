Our dear sweet Ditty departed from her loving family on July 7, 2020. Nanette passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. She was born on September 12, 1958, the third child of Kathryn and the late George Riola. She was blissfully married to Hollis Given Leidich on September 7, 1986 and was a guiding light and devoted wife to him until her passing. Nanette was a graduate of Parkland High Schools and filled her life with caring for her husband, who was the center of her universe. She loved her 5 kitties, to shop, and to talk on the phone, giving advice and helping people. In addition to her husband Hollis, she is survived by her mother Kathryn, brothers Larry and George Riola, Sister in law Paula Riola, sister Marianne Riola Barbaz, brother in law John Barbaz and extended nieces and nephews.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, July 13th from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. followed by a Catholic Prayer Service at 10:30 A.M. All from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Burial - Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
. Masks and social distancing will be observed due to the health crisis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Foundation for the Blind.