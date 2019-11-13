|
|
Naomi Belle (Slater) Bevier, 94, a former resident of Moravia, NY and recently Danielsville, PA, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem PA. Naomi was born June 10, 1925 in Marcellus, NY, a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle (Sevier) Slater, Sr. She was the widow of Robert E. Bevier who died in March 1997.
Naomi had a fondness for animals, flowers and food, especially ice cream. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses of the Groton, NY Congregation and Northampton, PA Congregation.
Naomi is survived by her 3 children, Phillip Bevier, Moravia, NY, Ruth (Bruce) Pulcifer, Tollison, AZ and Esther (Joseph) Brazil, Danielsville, PA; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren, 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, 2 sisters and 2 grandchildren, Judah John Brazil and Crystal Bevier.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY. Burial will be in Owasco Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday preceding the funeral service. Contributions may be made to World Wide Work-Blue Creek Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Cortland, NY.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019