Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service
22 Church St
Moravia, NY 13118
(315) 497-1881
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service
22 Church St
Moravia, NY 13118
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service
22 Church St
Moravia, NY 13118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Bevier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Belle Bevier


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Belle Bevier Obituary
Naomi Belle (Slater) Bevier, 94, a former resident of Moravia, NY and recently Danielsville, PA, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem PA. Naomi was born June 10, 1925 in Marcellus, NY, a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle (Sevier) Slater, Sr. She was the widow of Robert E. Bevier who died in March 1997.

Naomi had a fondness for animals, flowers and food, especially ice cream. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses of the Groton, NY Congregation and Northampton, PA Congregation.

Naomi is survived by her 3 children, Phillip Bevier, Moravia, NY, Ruth (Bruce) Pulcifer, Tollison, AZ and Esther (Joseph) Brazil, Danielsville, PA; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren, 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, 2 sisters and 2 grandchildren, Judah John Brazil and Crystal Bevier.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY. Burial will be in Owasco Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday preceding the funeral service. Contributions may be made to World Wide Work-Blue Creek Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Cortland, NY.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -