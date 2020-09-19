Naomi Dees Schleicher, 98, of The Terrace at Phoebe Allentown, formerly of Bethlehem Township, PA, died September 16, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospice after a brief illness. She and the late Harry F. Schleicher were married for 54 years.
She was an elementary school teacher in Merced, CA until getting married in 1945 and moving to PA. She then taught in Bethlehem Township and the Easton Area School District before retiring in 1978. She was a 1943 graduate of Fresno State College.
Born in Raymond, CA, she was a daughter of the late Robert B. Dees and Annebelle (Vinson) Dees.
She was a member of Calvary Moravian Church, Allentown and a former member of First United Church of Christ, Easton for 50 years where she was a teacher and consistory member. After retirement she volunteered at Easton Hospital and the Allentown School District. She participated in many capacities at The Terrace at Phoebe and Calvary Moravian Church.
Naomi is survived by daughters Anne E. Kaye and husband Daniel of Easton and by Mary S. Venditta and husband C. David of Allentown, grandchildren Teresa Steigerwalt of Pittsburgh, Ethan Kaye and wife Meghan of NYC, Thea Kaye Hand and husband Kevin of Easton and great grandson Smith Hand. She was preceded in death by granddaughter Rachel Steigerwalt, three brothers, and four sisters.
Naomi's only regret was to miss voting in the 2020 election.
Services will be private. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements.
Contributions in Naomi's memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes
Salvation Army
or ProJeCt of Easton
.
.