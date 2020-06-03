Naomi E. (DeGraw) Witty, 96, of Schnecksville, formerly of Bloomingdale, NJ, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in At Home at Parkland, Schnecksville. She was the wife of the late Gerald J. Witty. Born in Bloomingdale, Passaic County, NJ, August 4,1923, Naomi was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Ema (Van Kurk) DeGraw. She received her Bachelors Degree in English from Fairleigh Dickenson University. Naomi was employed as a press release writer at the former American Cyanamid Corporate Head Quarters in Wayne, NJ for many years before retiring. She was an active member of Zonta International and a member of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Butler, NJ, where she served as head of the Rosary Society. Nana was known for always having chocolate cake above the refrigerator.
Survivors: Daughter, Jerilyn A. Keenan and her husband Patrick of Oakland, NJ; son, Richard G. Witty and his wife Onalise of Schnecksville; grandsons, Christopher and his wife Wendy, Timothy and his wife Nicole, Justin and his wife Reannin, Samuel, Travis, and Zachary; great grandsons, Zane, William, James; predeceased by siblings, James DeGraw, Thomas DeGraw, Vera Greve, Mae Rhinesmith, Earl DeGraw, and Annabel Sisco
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P. O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18087-0196.
Survivors: Daughter, Jerilyn A. Keenan and her husband Patrick of Oakland, NJ; son, Richard G. Witty and his wife Onalise of Schnecksville; grandsons, Christopher and his wife Wendy, Timothy and his wife Nicole, Justin and his wife Reannin, Samuel, Travis, and Zachary; great grandsons, Zane, William, James; predeceased by siblings, James DeGraw, Thomas DeGraw, Vera Greve, Mae Rhinesmith, Earl DeGraw, and Annabel Sisco
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P. O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18087-0196.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.