Naomi K. Yellin, 97, of Bethlehem, died on March 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dr. Charles H. Yellin. Naomi was born June 17, 1921 in Flemington, NJ, daughter of the late Ellis and Etta (Bergman) Komisar.She served in the Women's Army Corps at the Pentagon, US Navy during WWII, working at the Pentagon. Naomi worked as an elementary school teacher for the Roselle, NJ School District for 20 years. She resided in Elizabeth, NJ from 1947 to 2015, and was a member of Temple Beth El in Elizabeth.Survivors: Son Stanley and his wife Karen of Bethlehem; daughter Harriet Yellin of Brookline, MA; sister in law Florence Komisar of Easton; grandchildren Deborah and Sarah Yellin. Predeceased by sister Ida Grossman and brothers Hyman Komisar and Samuel Komisar. Services: Viewing today,Tuesday, March 19th from 7PM to 8:30PM in the the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center Street Bethlehem. Private burial in Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.Contributions: To St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019