Naomi M.J. Harwick, age 88 of Topton, previously of Whitehall died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26th. She was the loving wife of Charles G, Harwick, Sr. for 71 years.



Born in Rockdale, she was the daughter of the late Earl Souders & Verna (Brobst)



Schaffer. She was employed by Brown Factory, Hess's and also co-owner of McSands. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially going to their events. She loved taking her children and grandchildren on vacations especially to Disney and Tennessee. One of her greatest enjoyments was watching the grandchildren while their parents were at work.



Surviving with her husband are 5 children: Annamarie Kleppinger, husband Neil from Macungie, Darlene from Lancaster, Milt Harwick from Perkiomenville, Scott Harwick wife Karen from Pennsburg, Charles Harwick, Jr. wife Danielle from Cary, NC.; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; Sister AnnaLee Transue from Bethlehem and brother William Schaffer from Great Falls, Va. Predeceased by her sisters; Patricia Freyman, Grace Steiner, Ruth Knedler, Dorothy Souders and brother Sterling Brobst.



Due to the situation of the virus a celebration of her life will be postponed to a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store