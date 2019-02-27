Naomi M. Shook, 92, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Francis A. Shook, who died in 2004. Born in Lanark, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Weber) Wertman. Naomi worked for Lehigh Valley Dairy and later retired from Sire Power in Tunkhannock. She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Evangelical Church of Eastern Salisbury and a long-time volunteer at Trinity Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen in Bethlehem. Survivors: Daughter, Bonnie L. Pattishall and her husband Michael of Allentown; son, Neil F. Shook of Allentown; 2 granddaughters, Dr. Abigail Pattishall and her husband Bryan Gibson and Aurora Pattishall and her husband Ryan Kanusky; 4 great-grandchildren. Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Jerusalem Lutheran Evangelical Church of Eastern Salisbury, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, 18103. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wildlands Conservancy, 3701 Orchid Place, Emmaus, PA 18049 or to the church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary