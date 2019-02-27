Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Shook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi M. Shook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Naomi M. Shook Obituary
Naomi M. Shook, 92, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Francis A. Shook, who died in 2004. Born in Lanark, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Weber) Wertman. Naomi worked for Lehigh Valley Dairy and later retired from Sire Power in Tunkhannock. She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Evangelical Church of Eastern Salisbury and a long-time volunteer at Trinity Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen in Bethlehem. Survivors: Daughter, Bonnie L. Pattishall and her husband Michael of Allentown; son, Neil F. Shook of Allentown; 2 granddaughters, Dr. Abigail Pattishall and her husband Bryan Gibson and Aurora Pattishall and her husband Ryan Kanusky; 4 great-grandchildren. Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Jerusalem Lutheran Evangelical Church of Eastern Salisbury, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, 18103. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wildlands Conservancy, 3701 Orchid Place, Emmaus, PA 18049 or to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now