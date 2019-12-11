|
Naomi Scott 97 gained her angel wings on Dec 3. She will be joining her husband Arthur and her family in Heaven. Naomi along with her siblings Frances, Viola, Edward and Carl were born in Pottsville, PA to Roy and Sallie Trough. She met the love of her life, Arthur and married him in June 1940. A marriage that spanned 63 years until Arthur passed away in 2003. They moved to the Lehigh Valley when he joined Bethlehem Steel. Arthur and Naomi enjoyed traveling. Among the places they went to were Florida and Hawaii. They also were avid campers and camped at numerous campgrounds in PA. Naomi was a member of the Dames of Malta and the Daughters of the American Revolution while living in Pottsville and the order of the Eastern Star in Bethlehem. Naomi had a long life and at 97 years she outlived all of her generation. Left to remember her are her beloved daughter Nancy, much loved son-in-law Leonard, cherished granddaughter Christine and numerous nephews and nieces.
Naomi will be laid to rest alongside of Arthur, in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, PA. The family is planning a graveside memorial service in the spring. An announcement will be published in the Morning Call with the date and time for all that want to attend.
Rest in peace Naomi, you earned it.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019