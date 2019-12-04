Home

Natalina Severo, 93, of Allentown, passed away in the hands of the Lord on December 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Angelo Severo. Born in San Marco Dei Cavoti, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Donato and Maria C. (Ricci) Fragnito.

Mrs. Severo was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allentown, PA. She loved cooking and knitting.

She is survived by her two sons, Elario Severo, and his wife Jean, and Daniel Severo, and his wife Michelle; grandchildren: Michael Severo and his wife Melissa, Angelo Severo, and Maria Severo; great-grandchildren: Abigail Severo and Nicholas Severo; and a brother, Joseph Fragnito.

In addition to her husband, Angelo, and her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony Severo.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Natalina's name to the Anthony Severo Memorial Fund: Lehigh Valley Community Foundation 968 Postal Road Suite 100 Allentown, PA 18109.

www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
