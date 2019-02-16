Nathan Tumminello, 104, of Bethlehem, died peacefully on February 14, 2019 at Moravian Village. He was born in 1914 to Joseph and Rose DeFranco Tumminello. He was the husband of the late Lorraine Symons Tumminello.Nathan worked at the Bethlehem Steel plant for 44 years (1937-1981). A highly skilled machinist, he produced parts for aircraft, warships, and artillery during wartime and turbine parts for power plants and other precision products in peacetime. He battled steel executives and military generals for permission to enlist in the Army during World War II, but was repeatedly denied because his machinist skills were essential to the war effort. He also trained men and women to become machinists. He loved animals and was a photographer, ham radio operator, electronics expert, self-taught organist, and United Steelworkers' league bowler. He could build or fix anything and would help anyone who asked. Nate appeared in the WLVT-TV documentary, "Bethlehem Steel: The People Who Built America," and contributed his own rare, forbidden footage of striking workers.Survivors: son Edward, of Middletown, New Jersey, and wife Marci Rothstein; daughter Cynthia Liedl of Easton, and husband David; and daughter lauren Thomas, of Boston, and husband Peter Der Manuelian. Grandchildren Kira Stackhouse, Jaryn (and Brian) Westiner, Marta Leidl, and great-grandson Smith Stackhouse. He was preceded in death by his brother Matthew and sisters, Mary G. Tumminello and Lillian Putar. A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 4-6 PM. A calling hour will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 in the funeral home from 8:30-9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017 at 10 AM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Nathan's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary