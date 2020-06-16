Nathaniel Holley Jr.
Nathaniel Holley Jr., 65, of Northampton, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020. Nathaniel was the husband of Jacklyn Lilley Holley. Born in Washington, NC, Nathaniel was a son of Nathaniel Sr. and Gladys Harding Holley. Nathaniel worked as a Chaplain for St. Luke's Health Network and was a minister at Revolution Church in Catasauqua. Surviving with his wife Jacklyn are his sons; Nathaniel III and Barry. Daughters; Keturah Holley and Joshlyn Thomas. Brothers; Ralph and Steve. Sister; Betty Faust-Holley and four grandchildren. Public calling hours will be on Friday June 19, 2020 from 12:00-2:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. N. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Services are private.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
