Nathaniel Holley Jr., 65, of Northampton, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020. Nathaniel was the husband of Jacklyn Lilley Holley. Born in Washington, NC, Nathaniel was a son of Nathaniel Sr. and Gladys Harding Holley. Nathaniel worked as a Chaplain for St. Luke's Health Network and was a minister at Revolution Church in Catasauqua. Surviving with his wife Jacklyn are his sons; Nathaniel III and Barry. Daughters; Keturah Holley and Joshlyn Thomas. Brothers; Ralph and Steve. Sister; Betty Faust-Holley and four grandchildren. Public calling hours will be on Friday June 19, 2020 from 12:00-2:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. N. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Services are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store