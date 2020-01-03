Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
NATHANIEL FREY
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
NATHANIEL S. FREY


1982 - 2020
NATHANIEL S. FREY Obituary
NATHANIEL S. FREY, 37, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of Jamie L. (FaRannte) Frey. Nate was born in Fountain Hill on January 10, 1982 to Denise M. (Andreski) Swienckowski of Bethlehem and the late Randy D. Frey. He worked for Hanover Twp. in the Public Works Department for the past year; Casilio Concrete as a Plant Maintenance Supervisor for 1.5 years; and Lower Saucon Twp. Water Authority for 18 years. Nate is an avid fisherman.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 12 years; mother; children: Jaelynn R. and Brayden J., at home; brother: Jeremy W. (Amber Raab) of Lower Saucon Twp.; Step sisters: Autumn Royal in VA, Amber Fischl of White Haven; grandmother: Sally Swienckowski in FL.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The funeral service will be privately held by the immediate family. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jaelynn R. and Brayden J. Frey, for their education care of the funeral home, 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
