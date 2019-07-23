Nawal N. Nassar, 70, of South Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully the morning of July 20, 2019 with her daughters at her side. She was one of nine children born in Mishtayeh, Syria to the late Nasri Nassar and Maryanna Nassar (Moussa). She was a proud naturalized citizen and well known and respected in Allentown's Syrian community. She enjoyed cooking Middle Eastern food for her grandchildren, shopping, being fastidious, and surrounded by her large extended family. She will be greatly missed for her witty sense of humor, love, and kindness.



She is survived by her daughter Samia and husband Michael Hawkins; daughter Mariam and husband Samer Hadid; brothers George, Nabil, Issa, and Tony; sisters Georgette, Najah, Aida, and Samia; grandchildren Samara, Samer Jr., and Semma.



Viewing will take place at St. George Orthodox Church at 1011 Catasauqua Ave. Allentown PA on Wednesday, July 24th at 10:00 AM with a prayer service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown.



Flowers may be sent directly to St. George Orthodox Church. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home. Published in Morning Call on July 23, 2019