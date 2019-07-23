Home

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
1011 Catasauqua Ave
Allentown, PA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
1011 Catasauqua Ave
Allentown, PA
Nazhat Nehme


1918 - 2019
Nazhat Nehme Obituary
Nazhat Nehme, 101, of Allentown, PA, passed away on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Nehme Nehme for the past 67 years. She was a housewife, a great mother, and a great grandmother to her children and grandchildren. Born in Mishtaya, Syria on January 20, 1918, daughter of Hannah and Tannous Georges from Syria.

Survivors: George of Allentown and wife Salwa, John of whitehall and wife Mary, Jodat of Whitehall and wife Helena, Jamil of Whitehall and wife Salwa, Georgette of Bath and husband Wakim, Sobhi of Schnessville and wife Ezdihar, and Jeannette of Whitehall and husband Afram Nakhlah, 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Services: A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10AM until the service at 11AM, all at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church 1011 Catasauqua Ave, Allentown, PA 18102. Donations may be made in Nazhat's name to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 23, 2019
